Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Cowboys safety Cliff Harris enters Hall of Fame

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FV4zf_0bKx9KpB00
1 of 3

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:

___

Hard-hitting safety Cliff Harris has gone from Ouachita Baptist University to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The standout tackler and cover man for the Dallas Cowboys from 1970-79 has been inducted as part of the centennial class.

Harris went from a small school (NAIA) star to an undrafted rookie who started from the outset in Dallas. Known almost as much for the high-top shoes he wore as for his heavy and sure tackles, Harris made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, earning the nickname Captain Crash.

He also had to juggle National Guard duties during his first few NFL seasons, sometimes reporting for duty during the week and usually getting to rejoin his teammates for games.

“We were the Doomsday Defense.” Harris recalled. “The odds of me playing in the NFL, much less me standing here tonight, were incredibly long. I may be the only one who knows how truly slim that chance was, but if I could make it, anyone can achieve their goals. The key is to never quit.”

___

Harold Carmichael, who dominated defensive backs with his 6-foot-8, 225-pound size and great hands, has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the centennial class.

The Philadelphia Eagles star receiver from 1971-83 who finished his career with one year in Dallas had three 1,000-yard seasons in an era when the passing game was not as prominent as it is today. He averaged a touchdown every 7 1-2 catches and made the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team. Carmichael was the league’s Man of the Year in 1980.

“Whew, Baby,” Carmichael said when his bust was revealed. “I am so, so honored to be a part of this brotherhood, this fraternity, with love. What a journey.”

___

Eight members of the centennial class of 2020 are being recognized posthumously with video tributes at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. All eight were enshrined in a special ceremony in April and now take their place with the rest of the 2020 class, which is being inducted a year later due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those being honored posthumously are Bobby Dillon, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle and George Young.

Dillon was a star safety for the Packers in the 1950s, before Vince Lombardi arrived. Despite having lost one eye in a childhood accident, Dillon made four All-Pro teams and intercepted 52 passes — second overall when he retired to Emlen Tunnell.

Hill was one of the AFL’s premier blockers, a tackle who protected Joe Namath’s blind side as the Jets won the third Super Bowl and cemented the credentials of the upstart league. Hill still holds the Jets’ franchise records for offensive linemen with 195 straight games played and 174 consecutive starts.

Karras became renowned for his acting, particularly his punchout of a horse in the flim “Blazing Saddles.” But he was a fearsome three-time All-Pro defensive tackle for bad Lions teams and had only one playoff performance. He also was suspended for the 1963 season, along with Green Bay Packers star running back Paul Hornung, for gambling.

Sabol was the driving force of NFL Films. He joins his father Ed, who was enshrined in 2011, as the third father/son duo in Canton. While it was Ed Sabol who persuaded Pete Rozelle in 1964 that the league needed its own film company to promote and document the game, it was Steve Sabol who was creative mastermind. He made the game and players appear larger than life through cinematography, slow motion replays, orchestral music and putting microphones on players and coaches.

Slater was one of the first great Black players in the NFL. Slater tackled bigotry head-on, and blocked it, too. He was the NFL’s first African-American lineman — even playing for a while with no helmet — and often the only Black player on the field. After retiring, he broke down more racial barriers to become a judge in Chicago.

Speedie brought, well, speed to the championship Browns clubs of the AAFC, and then into the NFL. The surehanded receiver overcame a childhood disease and later delayed his playing career to serve in World War II. He led the All-America Football Conference in receptions three times and had the most catches in the NFL in 1952, when he had 62 for 911 yards and scored five touchdowns while being chosen MVP on a team loaded with stars.

Sprinkle was considered one of the hardest hitters in pro football for 12 seasons with the Bears. Ron Wolf, himself a Hall of Famer as a contributor, said Sprinkle “was one of the few guys that played back then (1944-55) who could play today.” Sprinkle made four Pro Bowls and the Team of the Decade for the 1940s as a defensive end.

Young was the general manager who helped turn around the fortunes of the Giants. A former high school teacher, coach and later NFL front-office executive, he was the league’s Executive of the Year five times and the team won two Super Bowls during his tenure.

___

The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University.

Blank, who has a foundation in his name, has gifted the endowment for two years in Tagliabue’s honor through the James Harris-Doug Williams Fellowship. Honorees work at the Hall in various departments.

Tagliabue pushed for career advancement and diversity in football while he was commissioner. The NFL adopted the Rooney Rule, named for former Pittsburgh Steelers owned and Hall of Famer Dan Rooney, under Tagliabue’s watch and he was a driving force behind passage of the rule that requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate when hiring a head coach.

The rule since has been expanded to general manager and executive positions across the league.

“His impact on the game during his tenure as commissioner is immeasurable,” Blank said. “Simply put, the NFL wouldn’t be what it is today without him.”

Akil Blount, son of Hall of Famer Ml Blount, was the first James Harris-Doug Williams fellow at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He now is an employee of the marketing team at the hall.

___

Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with country artist Brad Paisley, with Jimmie Allen opening the show. But Medlocke’s positive test forced the group’s withdrawal.

In a statement through its publicist, Lynyrd Skynyrd said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows. Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

Allen has extended his set list to open the show. He also performs a duet with Paisley on current hit song “Freedom Was A Highway.”

___

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.

Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.

A four-time All-Pro who twice won Super Bowls, Polamalu had to wait an extra year to be inducted because of the pandemic.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

525K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Tagliabue
Person
Duke Slater
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Steve Sabol
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Cliff Harris
Person
Alex Karras
Person
Winston Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Dallas Cowboys#Naia#National Guard#Afl#Jets#Lions#Green Bay Packers#Nfl Films#African American#Aafc#The Team Of The Decade#Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Times Leader

The Latest: Falcons owner to sponsor Tagliabue fellowship

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. The owner of the Atlanta Falcons is using the induction of former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to sponsor a fellowship for a recent college graduate from a Historically Black College and University.
NFLPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Lynyrd Skynyrd out of Hall of Fame concert

CANTON, Ohio — (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions on Saturday:. Lynyrd Skynyrd has withdrawn from the Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The band was set to co-headline the concert Monday night with country...
NFLNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris Inducted Into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson and hard-hitting safety Cliff Harris were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday in Canton, Ohio. The pair was part of the hall's Centennial Class, whose induction was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and inducted alongside the Class of 2020 Saturday night.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Sends Clear Message After Player’s Alleged Trade Request

On Friday afternoon, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that one of the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers requested a trade from the organization. “Steelers’ WR James Washington, a former 2018 second-round pick, has approached the Steelers and requested a trade based on his limited playtime last season and so far this preseason,” Schefter reported at the time.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Darrelle Revis throws shade at Calvin Johnson on Instagram

Darrelle Revis reminds fans of his lockdown performance against Calvin Johnson. Even in retirement, Darrelle Revis‘ competitive fire continues to burn. Since the conclusion of his 11-year NFL run, the New York Jets legend has continuously taken to social media to remind fans of his incredible accomplishments. Revis’ post-retirement life...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Starter To Reportedly Miss ‘Significant Time’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense reportedly took a notable hit on Thursday night. Dallas lost to Pittsburgh, 16-3, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday evening. The Cowboys reportedly lost a key member of their offense in the process. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Cowboys starting...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Watch Donnie Shell, Troy Polamalu and Bill Cowher’s Hall of Fame speeches

The Pittsburgh Steelers were more than well represented on Saturday in Canton, OH when the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially inducted the class of 2020. For the black and gold, those individuals who were inducted were:. Safety Donnie Shell. Safety Troy Polamalu. Coach Bill Cowher. There was a huge...
NFLESPN

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu recovered from coronavirus, at Hall of Fame induction

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Troy Polamalu has recovered from a bout with COVID-19 and will attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. Polamalu, a member of the class of 2020, has been at home since late last month and his status for the enshrinement ceremony had been in doubt. But he was cleared medically to travel to Canton and he took part in the Hall of Fame parade in the morning. He missed the Gold Jacket Dinner on Friday night when other members of the classes of 2020 and 2021 received their hall jackets.
NFLWINKNEWS.com

Immokalee’s Edgerrin James inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

From bone-rattling tacklers Troy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel Curtain stalwart...
NFLPride Of Detroit

VIDEO: Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson receives his Hall of Fame gold jacket

Regardless of what is going on with his relationship with the Detroit Lions, Calvin Johnson being inducted into the Hall of Fame this weekend is reason to celebrate. For nine years, he gave us a reason to watch Detroit Lions football when there largely wasn’t any other reason to do so. Every game, every snap was an opportunity to see something special that you wouldn’t be able to see in any of the other 15 games going on that week.
NFLUSA Today

WATCH: Edgerrin James receives gold Hall of Fame jacket

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James received his gold Hall of Fame jacket on Friday night as he prepares to be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. James was on the ballot for six years and was a four-time finalist before finally getting voted...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Bill Cowher, Alan Faneca, Donnie Shell Presented with Hall of Fame Gold Jackets

CANTON, Ohio – Ceremony host Rich Eisen called it the most special part of Hall of Fame weekend in Canton because it symbolizes the reality of the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially welcoming new members. And this year more newly elected Hall of Famers were part of the Gold Jacket Ceremony than ever before.
NFLPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Pro Football Hall of Fame class has something for everybody

CANTON, Ohio — From bone-rattling tacklersTroy Polamalu, Steve Atwater and Cliff Harris to hard-charging runner Edgerrin James to the pass-catching brilliance of Isaac Bruce and Harold Carmichael, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 has something for everyone. Add in blocking dynamos Steve Hutchinson and Jim Covert, Steel...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Will Von Miller be a first-ballot Hall of Famer?

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is 32 years old but still feels like he has a lot left in the tank to keep playing football. Though some would argue that Miller’s best days are behind him, he could retire today and still be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame at some point. Make no mistake, his resume is already good enough and he will get to Canton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy