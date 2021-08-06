Chapman President Daniele Struppa Receives CUPA-HR 2021 Chief Executive HR Champion Award
Chapman University President Daniele C. Struppa was honored with the College and University Professional Association Human Resources (CUPA-HR) Chief Executive HR Champion Award at a virtual ceremony on Aug. 3, 2021. The award recognizes a president or chancellor of a higher education institution or system who has demonstrated significant support for the institution’s HR function. The award is CUPA-HR’s highest award for a non-HR individual.news.chapman.edu
