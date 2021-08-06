Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, CA

Chapman President Daniele Struppa Receives CUPA-HR 2021 Chief Executive HR Champion Award

By Rachel Morrison
chapman.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapman University President Daniele C. Struppa was honored with the College and University Professional Association Human Resources (CUPA-HR) Chief Executive HR Champion Award at a virtual ceremony on Aug. 3, 2021. The award recognizes a president or chancellor of a higher education institution or system who has demonstrated significant support for the institution’s HR function. The award is CUPA-HR’s highest award for a non-HR individual.

news.chapman.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, CA
Education
City
Orange, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Cupa Hr#Renaissance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy