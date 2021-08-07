Cancel
Interview: Martina McBride Talks Fighting for Music With a Message, Saying No + 30 Years in Country Music

By Angela Stefano
Near the end of Martina McBride's recently opened Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum exhibit sits a red T-shirt with the word "tomato" printed on it. After a radio programmer compared female artists to the tomatoes in a salad — that is, to be sprinkled into playlists sparingly — in 2015, the country star was one of the first artists to speak out against the programming theory, and began selling the shirts for charity.

