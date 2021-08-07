Cancel
Olympics-Modern-Pentathlon-Blind dating tough way to decide medals

By Steve Keating
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The luck of the draw appeared to cost Annika Schleu an Olympic medal in the modern pentathlon after the German pulled a disobedient horse out of a hat for the show jumping portion of the competition, ending any shot at a podium finish.

While riders competing in equestrian show jumping often spend years developing relationships with their horses, for modern pentathletes it is more like a blind date.

They do not meet the mount they hope will help carry them to a medal until just 20 minutes before entering the competition ring.

As first meetings go, it is doubtful Schleu’s with Saint Boy on Friday could have gone worse.

Holding a commanding 24-second advantage after the swimming and fencing portions of the five-event sport, Schleu was left in tears and her medal hopes wrecked when Saint Boy repeatedly refused to jump.

Britain’s Kate French, fourth in the show jumping, would go on to win gold while Lithuania’s Laura Asadauskaite snatched silver with the help of the top score.

Schleu would finish 31st in the field of 36, prompting calls from Germany’s Olympic team chief Alfons Hoermann on Saturday to find a way to make the competition fair.

Like athletes, horses are ranked higher than others and medal chances may well hinge on the quality of the one drawn.

The 18 horses used in modern pentathlon are all local and auditioned for a place in the Olympic stable at a Games test event in 2019.

Each of the horses sees action twice and if it refuses four barriers in the opening group, the rider in the second can request a reserve.

There were signs of trouble ahead as Schleu’s horse Saint Boy gave Russian Gulnaz Gubaydullina a difficult time refusing three barriers.

The horse’s mood did not improve by the time it was Schleu’s turn as Saint Boy bucked and misbehaved during warmup and almost immediately refused jumps.

With each refusal Schleu’s frustration grew, the German finally exploding with a scream that echoed through the empty stadium as tears poured down her face.

Later there was more trouble for Germany when coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the Tokyo Games for hitting Schleu’s horse with her fist.

“I talked to the owner (owner of her horse) and she said just gallop in and let him go,” said Schleu. “I tried but he did not want to go. I didn’t know what to do.

“I just started crying.”

The random draw and fickle nature of the show jumping, however, is something modern pentathletes have come to accept as part of the sport.

“I always remember from my first Games my dad saying you can train as hard as you want but you don’t know what the horse will do, it’s a lottery,” sobbed Ireland’s Natalya Coyle, a three-time Olympian who had her medal hopes dashed by a belligerent horse. “In two Games I was lucky and in the third not so much.”

While Schleu’s podium wipeout was the most dramatic, she was not alone in her misery.

Coyle, sitting third going into the show jumping, suffered the same frustration while the world number one Michelle Gulyas of Hungary was able to coax her ride to a finish after several refusals, but it ended her medal chances.

There was no such drama in the men’s event on Saturday although several riders ended up on the Tokyo Stadium turf after horses would not jump.

“The German girl got a bit unlucky,” said Britain’s Joseph Choong, winner of the men’s gold. “It is always difficult because you have to rely n the rider before you if they have difficulty it really upsets the horse mentally for the second rider and that’s what happened to her.

“I was just thinking don’t get one of those, don’t get one of the difficult ones and I got the same one Kate (French) got so sort of a lucky charm.” (Reporting by Steve Keating in Tokyo. Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters

Reuters

