Part of I-77 in Davidson shut down following crash involving a tractor-trailer

A portion of Interstate 77 in Davidson is closed following an accident involving a tractor-trailer Saturday, Huntersville Fire confirmed.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday after Exit 30 on I-77 northbound by the Huntersville Fire Department .

All northbound lanes of I-77 are shut down, the department said. Huntersville fire said Davidson and Cornelius firefighters and Charlotte EMS are working at the scene.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but Huntersville fire confirmed a MedCenter Air helicopter was en route to the scene.

Law enforcement asks that drivers avoid the area as the scene unfolds.

