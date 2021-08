Transfer news being reported by multiple media outlets suggest that West Ham United is in talks with Chelsea to bring Kurt Zouma to East London. Chelsea had plans to make a player-plus-cash offer to Sevilla, in which Jules Kounde would make the move to Stamford Bridge, with Zouma heading to the Spanish city. However, according to sources, Zouma finds a move to West Ham preferable, as he will be able to remain in London and the Premier League, in which he is settled.