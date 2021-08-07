Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Cast and Plot of Lifetime’s “Lethal Love Triangle”

By Caroline John
earnthenecklace.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to love triangles, Lifetime doesn’t do conventional. Lethal Love Triangle premieres on Sunday, August 8, at 8:00 p.m. EST, with a gripping new story. The thriller revolves around a charming yet deadly ex-con who lures in a criminology student while her friend tries to get to the bottom of his mystery. Don’t miss this enigmatic romantic thriller to find out how it pans out. To get you excited for the latest weekend entertainment from Lifetime, we have the cast and plot of Lethal Love Triangle right here.

www.earnthenecklace.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Triangle#Triangles#Savvy Mandy#Radio Disney#Sixers#Sketchy#The Price Of Fame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown season 2: The plot, cast, the release date

Warning: Spoilers for season one of Mare of Easttown below. Many fans of Kate Winslet's moving and compelling crime drama Mare of Easttown have been left divided over the idea of a second season, concerned that it could tarnish the series - which was intended as a limited one-off - and its perfect conclusion.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Resort to Love’ Review: A Tricky Love Triangle Draws Lines in the Sand in Netflix Rom-Com

A record impresario turns a swank LP listening party into a diatribe party. When he stomps on the latest record he planned to launch, Cree (Kayne Lee Harrison) also crushes the dreams of singer Erica Wilson (singer-songwriter Christina Milian stars as the thwarted recording artist). A year earlier, Erica’s boyfriend of four years did some crushing figuratively when he pulled up stakes before their wedding. (Her unused gown gets repurposed for what was supposed to be her breakout pop-music moment.)
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Living with Yourself Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

The second season of Living with Yourself will soon be available on Netflix as the comedy-drama series starring Paul Rudd garnered much critical acclaim last year. Interestingly, Rotten Tomatoes rated the TV series 84% and user rating of 7.1, which were sufficient enough to get it a second season. Also, Netflix is destined to reopen Living with Yourself with the Ant-Man lead, as it ended on a cliffhanger. Find out when Living with Yourself season 2 will be released on Netflix, what the trailer looks like, the cast, and plot spoilers.
TV Serieshonknews.com

Centaurworld: Plot, Cast and Release Date

Greetings! Centaurworld is an American family-kids animated TV series delivered by Netflix. On a mission to rejoin with her trusty rider, an intrepid conflict horse ventures through an unconventional world loaded up with enchantment, experience and singing centaurs. The nation of beginning is the United States of America and the...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Blended Bunch Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Plot

"The Blended Bunch" appeared for what felt like a split-second on TLC in the spring. The show introduced Erica Shemwell and Spencer Shemwell, a Utah couple living in a modern "Brady Bunch." According to People, Erica, mother of seven, lost her husband Tony to cancer, while Spencer, father of four, lost his wife Aimee in a car accident. Both joined a virtual support group for widows and widowers, where they met and first hit it off. After just over a year, Erica and Spencer decided to tie the knot, blending their families together.
TV SeriesPosted by
StyleCaster

Love Is Blind’s Gigi Just Revealed if She’s Still With Damian After Their Love Triangle With Francesca

Warning: Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers ahead. If you’ve watched the After the Altar special, you may want to know if Love Is Blind‘s Giannina and Damian are still together after their love triangle with Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle.  Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli and Damian Powers were contestants on season 1 of Love Is Blind in 2020. They met and got engaged in The Pods, rooms where they could talk but not see each other. After they met face to face for the first time, Gigi and Damian honeymooned with other engaged couples in Playa del Carmen,...
TV SeriesCNET

Succession season 3: Plot, cast and release date for HBO's family feud

Get ready for more deliciously disloyal family feuding as Succession season 3 descends toward a helipad near you. HBO's razor-sharp drama once again pits members of the Roy dynasty against each other in their never-ending acid-tongued battle, but will new faces Alexander Skarsgard and Adrien Brody help or hinder the family who love to hate? Will Logan ever be toppled? Will Roman and Gerri get serious? And will Kendall treat us to another cringe-worthy rap?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Challenge season 37 episode 2 preview: A love triangle ahead?

Following tonight’s big premiere, it makes sense to be curious about The Challenge season 37 episode 2. How could you not? There were a lot of different variables at play here — two agents were eliminated, Ed arrived as a last-minute replacement, and we’ve already seen an infiltration. So how...
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

How a Toxic Love Triangle Led to a Chilling Murder Mystery in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Steamy romance movies don't often leave me with a sense of dread and confusion, but Netflix's Indian romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba has successfully left me in love with a whole new genre of romance movies. The Bollywood film, directed by Vinil Mathew, opens with a charismatic woman named Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) running into a burning building immediately after an explosion, only to find that her husband Rishabh "Rishu" Saxena's (Vikrant Massey) severed arm is lying in tatters on the floor. Throughout the rest of the movie, Rani recounts the story of their marriage — with a few carefully altered details — as she's interrogated by police officers, who highly suspect that she murdered her husband because of her affair with Rishu's cousin Neel (Harshvardhan Rane).
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

Netflix's The Wonder starring Florence Pugh: The cast, plot, and release date

Netflix has released an image of Florence Pugh in The Wonder, an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same title by Emma Donoghue. Set in Ireland in the Midlands in 1862, the eerie story follows a young English nurse (Florence) who arrives in an impoverished Ireland village to observe an 11-year-old girl named Anna, who claims to have eaten nothing for months, but appears to be thriving miraculously.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Mr. Corman' Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot for Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Apple TV Series

Mr. Corman is the upcoming comedy series on Apple TV, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Arturo Castro, and Debra Winger. Gordon-Levitt created, wrote, directed and stars in the series, which follows the story of a 30-something teacher and aspiring rock star, Josh Corman, as he struggles with achieving the "perfect life." Newsweek has everything you need to know about Mr. Corman including the show's release date, cast, trailer, plot, and more.
Educationepicstream.com

Police University Release Date And Time, Plot, Cast, Trailers And More

KDrama & KPop Writer An avid K-pop and K-drama fan who's deeply into studying Greek and Roman mythology. Police University is an upcoming South Korean drama that will be broadcasted on the KBS2 network. The series is directed by Yoo Gwang-mo and written by Min Jung. The series will take over the time slot occupied by At A Distance, Spring Is Green.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh, 15, Is Taller Than Mom & Siblings As They Stroll Through Paris — Photos

Angelina Jolie was seen out and about with four of her six children, including daughter Shiloh, 15, for a shopping day in Paris, France. Angelina Jolie’s children have grown up before our eyes! The Maleficent actress, 46, was seen out in Paris, France on July 22 with four of her children, daughters Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and sons Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13. While all four kids looked so grown, Shiloh, in particular, looked striking as she was taller than her siblings and her Oscar-winning mother. The family all wore face masks as they walked around the City of Love and even made pit stops to shop at the Kith store.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tiger Woods' Former Mistress Sued by His Lawyer After Breaking $8M NDA Over Affair Scandal

Rachel Uchitel, who signed the 30-page long NDA in 2009, broke the deal in 2019 by talking about her affair with the professional golfer for the HBO documentary 'Tiger'. AceShowbiz - Tiger Woods' former mistress is in legal trouble. Rachel Uchitel, who publicly talked about her relationship with the then-married professional golfer two years ago, is now being sued by his lawyer for breaking $8 million NDA over their affair scandal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy