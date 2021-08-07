Cast and Plot of Lifetime’s “Lethal Love Triangle”

Warning: Love Is Blind: After the Altar spoilers ahead. If you’ve watched the After the Altar special, you may want to know if Love Is Blind‘s Giannina and Damian are still together after their love triangle with Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle. Giannina “Gigi” Gibelli and Damian Powers were contestants on season 1 of Love Is Blind in 2020. They met and got engaged in The Pods, rooms where they could talk but not see each other. After they met face to face for the first time, Gigi and Damian honeymooned with other engaged couples in Playa del Carmen,...