There’s some lists that you don’t ever want to be a part of, especially when it is highlighting the struggles that your program has been experiencing. Ironically, it’s two schools that are heated rivals, but one of them (we won’t name names) has been dodging the other for a decade now. Texas and Texas A&M were ranked as one of college football’s underachievers by ESPN. They both found themselves in “tier two” with UCLA, and are only behind Georgia who was deemed the biggest underachieving program of them all.