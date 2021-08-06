Construction of New Toledo High School Enters Final Stretch

The commons area features the Toledo High School colors as red and black light shades hang from the ceiling Thursday morning.

When it comes to constructing the new Toledo High School, Superintendent Chris Rust says it’s easier to list off what few things they’re keeping rather than the list of what’s new.

And that’s exciting.

“I don’t know that it’s going to revolutionize what our team’s been doing, (rather) it’s going to facilitate what our team’s been doing,” Rust said. “In the old building, there was a lot of overcoming that people had to do. I think this is going to make it easier for people to do their work.”

Since February 2020, contractors have been on site working to reconstruct the high school in the image of a 21st century learning institution. Most construction and remodeling is being done around the centrally-located gymnasium — a facility constructed 46 years ago along with the original high school.

With final touches of the building’s interior expected to be complete by the end of October, the school is starting to take shape as it enters the final stretch of work.

The Chronicle on Thursday toured the facility alongside Rust to get a sense of the progress and obtain more details about the project. When completed, the new facility — which will serve around 200 students this fall, with a 400-student occupation limit — should be about 78,000 square feet.

Following a quadruple bond measure failure where efforts to obtain funds to rebuild the school fell short, the district lobbied its lawmakers to secure funding through a distressed schools grant in the Washington state capital budget.

The district was able to secure $10 million in funding during the 2018 legislative session, with a statute requiring $7 million in matching funds from the community. The district went out for a levy in the November election later that year and voters approved it. Roughly $8 million in matching funds through the state School Construction Assistance Program was also secured.

Rust said they’re planning on hosting a dedication ceremony in mid-September to commemorate the end of the project. Also, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, officers from the Grand Lodge of Washington F&AM will be at the high school to rededicate the original cornerstone placed in 1974.

Interested in a piece of history? Construction contractors have also set aside a large pile of bricks from the classroom wing for the public to have as a souvenir. To obtain one, contact district staff.

Built Around the Gymnasium and Smarter Classrooms

A large pile of bricks has amassed on the southeast side of the school and is a reminder of the 20,000-square-foot classroom wing that once stood. But now, a new and improved classroom wing stands nearby.

These new classrooms will be outfitted with modern technology, including projectors, microphones for instruction and intercom systems.

Every other classroom will also share something Rust calls a “thinking box,” which is essentially a congregate studying and group project area located out in the hallway. These nooks will have tables, whiteboards and other learning devices for students working on group projects or for making up quizzes. Windows will allow teachers to see into the area.

The school’s combination commons, lunch area and theater is also new, and its wide-open spaces are on full display right near the entrance of the building. The district was also able to purchase new kitchen equipment.

The building will feature a new and upgraded music room, locker rooms, a library and gallery area, two modern science labs, a life skills classroom, an outdoor classroom and a greenhouse connected to water and electricity, special education classrooms, a family and consumer science classroom and a new computer science space, among other improvements.

Rust said some spaces, such as the arts classroom, woodshop area, agriculture classroom and shop room, will see some noticeable remodeling.

This whole project is being constructed around the high school’s original gymnasium. But don’t let the old brick fool you — the structure has seen some improvements, including new lights and acoustic improvements on the walls and ceiling. The original finish on the gymnasium floor has also been stripped for a new coat, and the wood floor was well-sanded down during Thursday’s visit.

Rust said the contractors also took out an upper-floor mezzanine in the gym that will be used as a dedicated wrestling mat room and weightroom. The building will also have a wheelchair lift for mezzanine access, where there’s extra seating.

While the district isn’t sure yet if the high school will be allowed to keep its “Indians” mascot come next year, Rust said they plan on embossing the center basketball court with a giant “T” for Toledo.

A Safer, Healthier, More Secure Campus

The new Toledo High School also has digital access keys and dozens of security cameras located around campus for safety. Rust said when the bell rings for the first class in the morning, an automated security system will lock all the exterior doors except one vestibule located at the front office.

That’s an important safety detail, especially when you consider the previous Toledo High School had 33 exterior access doors.

“It’s a single point of entry,” Rust said.

These security upgrades are the new standard for public schools across the country, and many districts across the state are implementing them as they receive funding for upgrades and new capital construction.

Rust said the camera systems will only be accessible internally, and won’t be accessible by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. A wide lens camera also points out to the front parking lot, and it’s so detailed, Rust said, that you can make out license plate numbers.

The new school also has plenty of natural light, something not often thought of when it comes to students’ health and safety.

“We had almost no natural light in the old building,” Rust said. Airflow has also been improved, as well as the school’s air conditioning system.

The new school will also have a dedicated health clinic for students. Congregate restroom sinks are also now located outside the restrooms to encourage hand washing.

Toledo Pride

It’s important when visiting athletic teams come to Toledo that they’re struck with a sense of fear, Rust said. So that’s the goal of the school’s new spirit hall, located near the front entrance of the building.

The school’s spirit hall will contain a wall of trophies to “properly intimidate” any away team by the time they get into the gym, Rust quipped. The hall will also feature a digital “Wall of Fame” where a monitor will display digital replicas of older trophies and photos of former Toledo students going back to 1922.

“The wall of fame screen, all that information will also be on our website so people can see that at home if they want to,” he said.

A Nod to the Cowlitz People

When you’re in the new Toledo High School, you might be able to recognize a couple nods the district has given to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the people who have occupied the land for time immemorial.

Overhead in the spirit hall and commons hang circular black and white light fixtures. Rust said those shades are shaped similar to those of the cedar hats that local Native people make and wear.

In the middle of the spirit hall, Rust said, the center part of the trophy case will display a button blanket that’s being donated by the tribe.

A 1976 carving by prolific Native American artist Marvin Oliver, called “Eagle,” has been on display at the old high school since its opening. That piece is being restored and will be on display at the new high school as well as new Native pieces.

Per Washington state law, 0.5% of the new school’s budget has been allocated for public arts installation and management. The school will work with the Washington State Arts Commission to integrate the new art into the building.

Because of their relationship with the indigenous people, Rust said he’s going to insist they only consider art from Native Americans.

“That’s a process that can typically take up to two years to complete,” he said.