Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chehalis, WA

'We Feel It's Our Duty': Chehalis Company Donates Roof for Habitat for Humanity Project

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RutgY_0bKwnqof00
Employees of Safecover Roofing LLC shingle a structure on SW 11th Street in Chehalis on Thursday.

Chehalis-based Safecover Roofing LLC donated 2,600 square feet of roofing and roughly 40 hours of labor on Thursday morning to help the Greater Lewis County Habitat for Humanity continue construction of a house along 11th Street.

The project has seen delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Safecover’s donation is one of many generous community gestures moving the project along to completion.

But the pandemic — and the community at large, over the last three and a half years — has been kind to Safecover Roofing, said owner Tyler Collins. Despite weathering shutdowns, his business stayed busy with work requested by the community.

The idea to get involved with Greater Lewis County Habitat for Humanity started about three months ago, he said. He was talking with his aunt, Amy Graber, an employee at the Port of Centralia, about how he could give back to the community that has been so generous to him.

“We were kicking around ways to give back to the community,” Collins said, and they “kind of threw this all together.”

“We feel it’s our duty, because we’ve done so well, to give back — and we’re happy to do that,” he added.

On an overcast yet warm Thursday morning, Collins and foreman Filo Bastian rounded up their team and started work on roofing the three-bedroom, two-bath house as the sound of nail guns and construction peppered the sleepy neighborhood south of the downtown area.

The roofing was complete by that afternoon.

“Now that we have the roof on, we’ll be able to work, rain or not, and we’ll be able to pick up our pace,” said Jay Myhre, Greater Lewis County Habitat for Humanity’s board president.

Myhre said they’re hoping to have the house, which they started building in 2019, fully complete by the end of the year. State health mandates put a damper on the work early on in the pandemic, but Myhre counts Habitat for Humanity lucky since it’s pulling building materials from a stockpile the local nonprofit has.

During a regular year, Greater Lewis County Habitat for Humanity can build up to two houses. But there are some challenges that come with the process.

“One of our biggest challenges is finding a place to build a home,” Myhre said.

Another challenge is the cost to build homes. Over the last two years, the cost has gone up around 40%, Myhre estimated, though their labor, volunteers and material donations usually absorb most of the costs.

Richard Tausch, board vice president, said the following companies also assisted with materials or major donations: Ace Hardware, Cal Portland Cement, Foresight Surveying, Grocery Outlet, Interior Design Center, Lincoln Creek Lumber, Lowes, Pacific Mobile Leasing, Palmer Lumber, Sierra Pacific, Breen Crushing, the TRUSS Co. and Weyerhaeuser Wood Products.

For more information, or to donate, visit Greater Lewis County Habitat for Humanity’s website atglchabitat.org.

More information on Safecover Roofing LLC can be found online at www.safecoverroofing.com. Their business is located at 250 SW Riverside Dr. in Chehalis.

Comments / 0

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
193
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Society
Chehalis, WA
Society
City
Chehalis, WA
Lewis County, WA
Society
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
Centralia, WA
Government
Centralia, WA
Society
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habitat For Humanity#Volunteers#Guns#Charity#Safecover Roofing Llc#Ace Hardware#Cal Portland Cement#Foresight Surveying#Grocery Outlet#Interior Design Center#Lincoln Creek Lumber#Pacific Mobile Leasing#Sierra Pacific#The Truss Co#Sw Riverside Dr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
ABC News

Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York governor following sexual harassment allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he will resign from office following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct from a number of women, including former staffers and one current staffer. After a four-month investigation, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced in a 168-page report last week...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court,...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy