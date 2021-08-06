Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce Hosting ‘Hiring Fair’ Sept. 14

Alicia Fox, executive director of the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, talks to Fabiola Gonzalez during a ribbon cutting for the Eugenia Center along North Market Boulevard in Chehalis on Wednesday.

The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce is soliciting employers for a Sept. 14 job fair and hiring event that will be hosted at Dick’s Brewing Company.

The event will look to increase employment for job-seeking workers in Lewis County, assist families with recovery from the coronavirus recession by matching workers with good-paying jobs and to address the widespread workforce shortage that’s having an impact locally.

“The whole theme is ‘back to school, back to work,’” said Alicia Fox, the chamber’s executive director. “It’s September. It’s time to get us all back safely to work. And that’s what we’re doing. We’re encouraging people to get back to work and to help our workforce and encourage our workforce to get back and involved in the community.”

It will be held at 3516 Galvin Road in Centralia from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tables for employers are $50 for chamber members and $100 for non-chamber members.

Lunch will be provided for vendors.

“It is an ‘open house’ style event where individuals looking for employment can come and gather information from leading employers (big and small) within our community,” read a chamber flier.

More information and registration can be found online at www.chamberway.com.