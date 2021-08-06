County Hiring Grant Management Analyst for American Recovery Plan Funds

Lewis County Courthouse

Lewis County is looking to hire a grant management analyst as its budget department parses out the millions of dollars received from the American Rescue Plan.

The successful applicant can expect to be compensated $5,268 to $7,086 per month, and is responsible for development, coordination, expenditure tracking, billing and submission of federal grant reporting as well as preparing executive summaries, budgets, budget narratives and project schedules.

Apply at jobs.lewiscountywa.gov, and direct questions to Budget Manager Becky Butler, 360-740-1198 or becky.butler@lewiscountywa.gov.