Morton, WA

Arbor Health, Morton Hospital to Host ‘Wellness Week’

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
Arbor Health, Morton Hospital

Arbor Health, Morton Hospital will host its first “Wellness Week” Sept. 7 to Sept. 11 at the hospital’s campus. The endeavor will include a community education series, a 5k walk/run and a health expo. Arbor Health staff are seeking partners and participants to get involved in all three events.

For information on how to register, call Diane Markham at 360-643-8598 or reach her by email at dmarkham@MyArborHealth.org.

The schedule for wellness week is as follows:

Free Community Education Series:

Virtual Sessions.

Links to be provided via the MyArborHealth.org website calendar.

Sept. 7, 6 p.m. — Knees and Skis by Amy Ballard, DPT

Sept. 7, 6:45 p.m. — Firearm Basics by firearm instructor Steve Nelson

Sept. 8, 6 p.m. — Don’t Let Fall/Winter Get You Down by Carolyn Price, LICSW

Sept. 8, 6:45 p.m. — Healthy (edible) Pleasures by Risë Rafferty, MS, RDN

Sept. 9, 6 p.m. — Exercise and Aging by Bryan Gettys, DPT

Sept. 9, 6:45 p.m. — Metabolic Syndrome: What Does It Have to do With Diabetes by Travis Podbilski, DO

In-person event at Morton Rifle and Pistol Club at 6603 U.S. Highway 12

Sept. 10, 6 p.m. — Firearm Safety Demonstration by firearm instructor Steve Nelson

“Joy in the Journey” 5K Walk/Run

Sept. 11, 9 a.m. — Registration and T-shirts available at MyArborHealth.org/WellnessWeek (T-shirt deadline is Aug. 24). The 3.1-mile route, encircling the town, will begin and end in the Morton Hospital parking lot.

Entry fee is $5 per person, but free for kids who register with an adult. This event is intended to be for the whole family. Those who register and finish the event will receive a water bottle and commemorative ribbon.

Top finishers in five categories will receive medals.

Health Expo

Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to noon.

Exhibitors with any type of health or wellness-related display are wanted. Exhibitors currently registered include an herb farm, the Washington State Patrol doing child-seat checks, the Morton Fire District with a fire-evacuation trailer, home health care, respiratory/medical equipment provider, COVID-19 vaccines, mental health/substance use disorder support and free blood glucose testing.

