Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, WA

Six Lewis County Wastewater Treatment Plants Awarded for Full Compliance With State Quality Permits in 2020

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSHgC_0bKwnh7M00

Lewis County had six local wastewater treatment plants earn the state Department of Ecology’s Outstanding Wastewater Treatment Plant Award by achieving full compliance with their wastewater quality permits in 2020.

“Wastewater treatment plant operators demonstrated just how resilient, talented and dedicated they are by what they accomplished in 2020,” said Vince McGowan, ecology’s water quality program manager.

The department evaluated more than 300 treatment plants operating in Washington to determine how they were meeting the state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment and operation demands outlined in their permits.

In total, 126 plants across the state were honored with the award for achieving full compliance, including the Centralia Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Cowlitz Indian Tribal Housing Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Lake Mayfield Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Lewis County #2 Onalaska Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Toledo Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Winlock Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Their efforts help protect water quality for all of us,” said McGowan. “Now is the time to thank your local wastewater treatment plant operator.”

Comments / 0

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
193
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Toledo, WA
City
Centralia, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
ABC News

Andrew Cuomo to resign as New York governor following sexual harassment allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced he will resign from office following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct from a number of women, including former staffers and one current staffer. After a four-month investigation, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced in a 168-page report last week...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew, citing sex assault at 17

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court,...
Posted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy