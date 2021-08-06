Six Lewis County Wastewater Treatment Plants Awarded for Full Compliance With State Quality Permits in 2020

Lewis County had six local wastewater treatment plants earn the state Department of Ecology’s Outstanding Wastewater Treatment Plant Award by achieving full compliance with their wastewater quality permits in 2020.

“Wastewater treatment plant operators demonstrated just how resilient, talented and dedicated they are by what they accomplished in 2020,” said Vince McGowan, ecology’s water quality program manager.

The department evaluated more than 300 treatment plants operating in Washington to determine how they were meeting the state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, spill prevention planning, pretreatment and operation demands outlined in their permits.

In total, 126 plants across the state were honored with the award for achieving full compliance, including the Centralia Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Cowlitz Indian Tribal Housing Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Lake Mayfield Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Lewis County #2 Onalaska Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Toledo Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Winlock Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“Their efforts help protect water quality for all of us,” said McGowan. “Now is the time to thank your local wastewater treatment plant operator.”