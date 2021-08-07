Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caroline County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Caroline, Hanover, Louisa by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Caroline; Hanover; Louisa The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Hanover County in central Virginia Southeastern Louisa County in central Virginia Caroline County in north central Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1113 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain in the advisory area. Minor flooding is likely occurring. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen since 8 AM. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ashland, Bowling Green, Randolph Macon College, Milford, Port Royal, Ladysmith, Kings Dominion, Montpelier, Bumpass, Wyndham, Fort A.p. Hill, Gum Spring, Noel, Cedar Fork, Hewlett, Golansville, Ruther Glen, Oliver, Chilesburg and Coatesville. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area through 1 PM.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Louisa, VA
City
Ashland, VA
City
Ladysmith, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
County
Caroline County, VA
City
Milford, VA
City
Port Royal, VA
City
Bumpass, VA
City
Ruther Glen, VA
City
Montpelier, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Wakefield, VA
City
Wyndham, VA
County
Louisa County, VA
City
Hanover, VA
City
Bowling Green, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Randolph Macon College#Kings Dominion#Fort A P#Hewlett Golansville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy