If there was ever a terrifying, butt-clenching win, Atlanta United’s 1-0 result over Toronto FC Wednesday night was just that. New designated player Luiz Araujo made his debut for the Five Stripes and looked good for about the first 20 minutes before he and the team faded into a weird lethargy. Still, Barco’s deflected strike was enough to see the team across the line in the end, making it three wins on the bounce and moving the team solidly into the MLS Cup playoff chase.