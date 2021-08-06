Cancel
Cousins separated during the Holocaust reunite 75 years later: 'We've got each other now'

Upworthy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 75 years, Morris Sana lived with the belief that his cousin and best friend Simon Mairowitz had died during the Holocaust. Every attempt to search for his long-lost pal had proved futile and without any communication from Mairowitz's end either, Sana inevitably assumed that his cousin was one of the over 6 million Jewish lives claimed by the Nazis in World War II. That is, until several decades later when his daughter Carmela Ofer reconnected with some relatives on Facebook. This proved to be an invaluable turning point for the family as it led to an unforgettable reunion between Sana and Mairowitz.

