Cousins separated during the Holocaust reunite 75 years later: 'We've got each other now'

Last fall, while checking my DNA matches on Ancestry, I discovered I have a niece that my younger brother fathered around 40 years ago. I contacted her, and she was unaware of who her father was, which I thought was tragic. I also contacted my brother, and he said he was unaware of her existence. He said had no interest in meeting her, as he was afraid to upset his wife. They have a son and daughter in their 30s, and the timing of the conception may overlap when he was dating his wife. My newly discovered niece confronted her mother, and her mother said that my brother knew about her all along, which means he lied to me.