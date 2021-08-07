First of UGA Field Days scheduled Wednesday

Georgia cotton producers, University of Georgia faculty and staff, and industry personnel will gather for the Midville Field Day at the Southeast Georgia Research and Education Center on Wednesday for the first UGA Field Day of the season. File Photo: Clint Thompson

MIDVILLE — Georgia cotton producers, University of Georgia faculty and staff, and industry personnel will gather for the Midville Field Day at the Southeast Georgia Research and Education Center on Wednesday for the first UGA Field Day of the season. To pre-register, visit https://bit.ly/3y8lyPQ.

At the field day, attendees will see firsthand the research that UGA’s first class group of extension scientists are conducting with producer funds via the Georgia Cotton Commission and Cotton Incorporated.

Field days give producers the chance to interact directly with researchers and ask questions about issues on their farm. Topics will include variety selection, pest management, irrigation, precision ag and more. Pesticide credits also will be offered.

There will be other field days this year. The dates are Aug. 31 at the Southwest Research and Education Center in Plains, Sept. 8 in Tifton for the Cotton & Peanut Field Day, and Sept. 28 in Northeast Georgia. If you have questions about these events, contact your county UGA Extension office.

For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission, call (478) 988-4235 or go to the www.georgiacottoncommission.org website.