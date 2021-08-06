Cancel
Former Cannon Firefighter Shares Experiences with Toxic PFAS Chemicals

Cover picture for the articleAugust 6, 2021 – Kevin Ferrara, a retired U.S. Air Force firefighter, spoke to correspondent Laura Paskus from his home in Pennsylvania. Ferrara trained at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois in 1991 and was assigned to Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, N.M. until 1995. During that time, he and other firefighters used Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), now known to contain toxic chemicals that have contaminated local waters at hundreds of military bases nationwide. Today, Ferrara is an outspoken advocate for the U.S. military and Veterans Affairs to acknowledge the potential health impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) on firefighters.

