August 6, 2021 – The ripples of the investigation into now former New Mexico Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton continue to expand. This week, The Line opinion panelists discuss her quick decision to resign her seat in the House of Representatives. Stapleton still denies her involvement in an alleged scheme to funnel nearly $1 million from Albuquerque Public Schools to accounts and businesses she controlled. In addition to vacating a legislative seat, her resignation has also resulted in a hole in leadership in the House. APS has suspended nearly a dozen employees as the investigation continues.