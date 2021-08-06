Reading, Writing, Math (Masks and Vaccines)

August 6, 2021 – After a long year of learning from home, students across New Mexico are heading back to the classroom in droves. Due to a rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, school supplies will once again include masks. At the same time, colleges like UNM and NMSU have instituted vaccine mandates for people on campus. The panelists discuss the new restrictions as well as the polarized reaction to those safety procedures.