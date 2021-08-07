Highschool of the Dead Season 2 Release Date And other update
“Highschool of the Dead,” or ‘Apocalyptic Academy: Highschool of the Dead,’ is a Japanese Horror anime based on manga with the same title. This work was produced by Daisuke Sato, with illustrations from Shoji Sato. Since September 2006, the anime was published monthly in Fuji Shobo’s Monthly Dragon Age, but the work wasn’t completed after Daisuke Sato passed away in 2017. There were seven Tankobon volumes published by Fuji Shobo and Kadokawa Shoten in Japan between March 2007 and April 2011. In North America, Yen Press publishes the anime series.leedaily.com
