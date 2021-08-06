Sign Company YESCO Commissions Neon Pumping Station

Cancel
Cover picture for the article101 year old sign company, YESCO, announces a new, customizable Neon Pumping Station now in service at YESCO Las Vegas Shop. The sign company currently has two stations in operation with three full-time neon technicians on their staff. The three technicians, when combining their years of craftsmanship, share nearly eight decades of experience. YESCO has the capability to create 35 to 40 neon units on any given day. Each unit takes about 30 to 40 minutes to build; however, depending on the color times may vary.

