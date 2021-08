Clay is a great medium for expression. Creativity is not something lost with age and clay can easily showcase creative ideas. Participants will design and create unique tiles using additive and subtractive methods while thinking about overall composition and style. Tiles can be viewed individually or as a unified wall piece once completed. Our goal is to have clay projects fired and ready to be picked up 2 weeks after the class is held. Once the clay projects are ready, participants have 14 days to pick up their projects. After 14 days, we will re-purpose any projects that are unclaimed. All social distancing guidelines will be followed. Participants must wear a mask or face shield while taking the class. Class is limited to 10 participants. Dates: 7/12 - 7/16 Time: 9:00am - 12:00pm Instructor: Heather Barr Ages: Adults 55 and older Location: (In-Person) Elmcrest Park: 16303 Quicksilver St NW, Ramsey, MN 55303 This location has a shelter, water and bathrooms available.