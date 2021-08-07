Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, WY

Parts of South Park Loop Pathway to close for root damage repair

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County will begin construction of the 2021 Three Creek Pathway Repair Project on Monday. The project will repair damage to the South Park Loop pathway caused by roots from mature cottonwood trees along the east side of the pathway. Construction will include removing and replacing damaged sections of the existing pathway, cutting roots that have grown underneath the pathway, and installing a root barrier along the east edge of the path to prevent further damage.

www.kidnewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Jackson, WY
Government
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#East Side#Wyo#Root Barrier#Map#Kifi#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

UN issues dire warning on climate change in new report

The newest climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that climate change is "unequivocally" caused by humans and warns that global temperatures are expected to reach a significant warming milestone in the next 20 years. The planet is expected to reach average temperatures that are 1.5...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been "emotionally and mentally trying." Melissa DeRosa resigned as secretary to the governor as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York's attorney general released a report less than a week ago alleging that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women and violated state and federal laws.

Comments / 0

Community Policy