Parts of South Park Loop Pathway to close for root damage repair

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County will begin construction of the 2021 Three Creek Pathway Repair Project on Monday. The project will repair damage to the South Park Loop pathway caused by roots from mature cottonwood trees along the east side of the pathway. Construction will include removing and replacing damaged sections of the existing pathway, cutting roots that have grown underneath the pathway, and installing a root barrier along the east edge of the path to prevent further damage.