Canby, OR

Local woman wins $1M in Fred Meyer nationwide sweepstakes

By Debbie Guinther and Kristen Wohlers
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWssO_0bKwO52200 Canby's Debra Johnson was one of five winners of the Community Immunity Sweepstakes.

Canby's Debra Johnson is now a millionaire.

Fred Meyer President Dennis Gibson presented Johnson with a $1 million check to make it so late last month.

Johnson is one of five people across the nation to win $1 million as part of Fred Meyer's and Kroger Health's Community Immunity Sweepstakes. The giveaway, offering five $1 million prizes and 50 groceries-for-a-year prizes, started June 3, and concluded July 10.

At the check presentation, Johnson entered along an aisle lined with Fred Meyer associates. Johnson is a longtime Fred Meyer shopper.

