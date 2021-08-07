New laws to impact businesses from A to Z
The 93rd Arkansas General Assembly passed 1,112 bills into law this year, and there was no shortage of changes that will impact business and commerce in the state. The legislature stands in recess for now. Under their rules, there are a variety of ways that laws can go into effect. If there is an emergency clause, the new law goes into effect when signed by the governor. Some bills that are signed have a specific start date, such as Jan. 1, 2022.talkbusiness.net
