At home: 20-year restoration project brings Lafayette Square home back to life

Entering the foyer of John Herlihy and James Kristof’s home is akin to stepping back 15 decades to the time the home was completed in 1870 for John Jackson, president of the Pacific Railway. The main hallway features large Greek architectural murals, highlighted by companion wainscoting and a border on the ceiling, as well as large, decorative corbels that add an air of opulence to the space.

“We have tried to furnish it in keeping with how it may have appeared when new,” Herlihy says. “Even our framed family portraits are muted or black and white.”

The stately residence was designed by George Ingham Barnett (1815–1898,) an architect who has been referred to as the “Dean of St. Louis Architecture.” In addition to the private mansions he designed, Barnett worked on renovations to the Old Courthouse, the Missouri Governor’s Mansion and several structures on the grounds of both the Missouri Botanical Garden and Tower Grove Park.

Despite its impressive origin, the residence has not always appeared as pristine as it does today. Around the 1930s it was converted to a rooming house, and from the 1970s to 1999 it operated as a women’s shelter. In 1999 it was purchased by a developer who undertook a complete restoration of the house, taking it back to a single-family residence.

“The first year after we moved in the police would drop off people at our front door, not knowing it had returned to a private residence,” Herlihy remembers.

Still, much of the character of the home had remained intact, including six original marble fireplace mantels. The three on the main level are topped by ornate mirrors that rise above the fireplace almost to the ceiling.

Under the dropped ceilings that had been installed prior to 1999 (most likely to cut down on heating and air conditioning costs), the elaborate ceiling medallions from which the chandeliers had once hung remained undisturbed, as had the massive crown molding that encircled each room and bracketed doorways.

Also in excellent condition were the pocket doors on either side of the foyer, which feature unique arched tops.

One disappointment the men uncovered was when they stripped off the linoleum and carpeting covering the floors. Expecting to find the original hardwood flooring underneath, instead they discovered the floors throughout had been patched with large sheets of plywood, making it necessary to replace all the floorboards in the home.

The men have worked almost every weekend for 20 years to restore the mansion to its original grandeur. Other than electrical and plumbing, they have done all the work themselves and are rightfully proud of what they have accomplished.

Almost all the furnishings are large to fit the impressive scale of the rooms. Most have been found in St. Louis at estate sales and antique shops. Some pieces were purchased during the annual Lafayette Square House Tour when antique dealers from across the nation set up booths alongside Lafayette Park. Several pieces of furniture and lighting have been given to them or purchased from neighbors in Lafayette Square. “There are a lot of people here with basements and attics full of period pieces,” Herlihy says.

At home: 20-year restoration project brings Lafayette Square home back to life

Powdery mildew is easily controlled

At home: 1888 Central West End home took months of rehabbing

Weeds aren't all bad, but do need to be controlled

Things to do in the garden this week

The seven-bedroom residence is 2,500 square feet on each of three floors, but there are only four rooms per floor, making each room quite spacious. Ten-foot-high windows feature pocket shutters that fold flush with the side walls, eliminating the need for curtains. Bay windows in the living room facing Lafayette Park are a feature of all three floors of the home, adding an air of elegance.

Ceilings are 14 feet, lending to the feeling of spaciousness of each room. “This house requires a lot of tall ladders,” Herlihy says, remarking that he skim-coats the ceiling cracks that appear every now and again.

After 20 years of rehabbing the home almost every weekend, the two-decade project is almost complete. Currently the final few spindles on the grand staircase that could be salvaged are being stripped, sanded and refinished, although some replacement spindles have had to be custom made.

“When we stripped the paint, we found that the staircase had been painted brown, then silver, then black,” Herlihy says. “I cannot imagine what it must have looked like when it was silver.”

Remaining projects include replacing the wood kitchen cabinets with white fronts and converting the dark Formica kitchen island top to marble.

The master bath also will soon be remodeled, and Herlihy has the fixtures selected and new layout already programmed into his phone. “It is frustrating to know exactly what it will look like, but not having it completed,” he says.

Then there is also a project waiting in the lower level. While it now functions as storage space and a workshop filled with table saws and tools, it is also the location of a dark, mysterious 5-foot-wide brick-lined tunnel with a curved ceiling that leads 50 feet out from the foundation of residence. At the end of the tunnel the width expands to a 10-foot-by-10-foot underground room.

Herlihy believes it must have been used to dump coal through the now-sealed circular opening in the ceiling at the end of the tunnel. He envisions a future wine cellar and tasting room.

John Herlihy sits for a portrait with Winston, his five and a half year old hound mix, on the front steps his and James Kristof's home in Lafayette Square Friday, July 23, 2021. The house was built in 1870 for John Jackson, president of the Pacific Railway, and was designed by architect George Ingham Barnett. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com Daniel Shular

John Herlihy and James Kristof

Occupations • Herlihy is a division manager at Southwest Airlines. Kristof works at Nestle Purina.

Home • Lafayette Square

Family • Winston is a 5-year-old hound mix with a powerful, continuously wagging tail.

George Ingham Barnett

John Herlihy

James Kristof

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis County executive says to to ask council members to reinstate a mask mandate

Delta variant drives COVID-19 surge in U.S., pushes some toward vaccines

The Belgian collector with 60,000 vintage tin boxes

Every week, we feature a St. Louis-area home to showcase, usually because of its great style; but sometimes, just being quirky earns it the distinction.