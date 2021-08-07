Cancel
Adams County, OH

Information for the local farmers

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
August is here and that means a few things, days or starting to get shorter, horse flies are emerging, soybeans are beginning pod fill. August can also be a very good month for establishing new forage and turf stands. I want to discuss some steps you can take to make sure your late summer forage stand gets off to great start.

I prefer late summer seeding over spring seeding for several reasons including, less weed competition, more favorable weather, and production from the field is not limited. Before you go out and buy seed make sure you have your field in good condition and ready to plant. Things to consider before planting occurs is as follows:

· Fertility Program- If you have not done a soil sample in the last three years it would be wise to get one. Soil PH for Alfafla needs to be in the 6.5 to 7.0 range. If your PH is lower than 6.5 a Lime application will need to be done first ( a spring seeding will work better in this situation). Phosphorus levels should be between 30-50ppm for legumes and 20-30ppm for grasses. Potassium levels should be between 120-170 ppm for both legumes and grasses. If your field is lacking in these nutrients, manure or commercial fertilizer can be used to make adjustments before seeding.

· Consider the last crop and potential for Herbicide injury- Some Herbicides that are used in row crop production can have residual effect of 21 months on young legume seedlings. For example, first rate can have a 18 month residual crop rotation date for red clover. Go http://go.osu.edu/herbrotationintervals. For a complete list.

· Make sure your equipment is ready to go- Planting on a timely manner is important for late summer seedings. The goal is to have the forage planting in time to establish and build a hardy root system before wintertime. Make sure your planter is calibrated to prevent uneven seed rates and always account for coated vs non coated seed. Seed coating can alter how seed flows and up to 1/3 of a 50lb bag of seed can be the weight of the coating.

· Soil Preparation is critical- Spring seeding have a little more forgiveness for less-than-ideal soil preparation due to warming soils, excess moisture, and longer days. Late summer seeding the total opposite is happening, the soil will begin to cool, drier conditions are more common, days are getting shorter. Seed beds need to be clean of weeds and firm. A firm seed bed is critical for Alfalfa seedings use the footprint method, step into the tilled field, if your footprint is ½ inch deep then you are good to go. For no-till seeding make proper equipment adjustment too allow for seeding depth of ¼-1/2 inches deep (deep seeding is one of the major causes of forage stand failures).

· Plant on time – For alfalfa being planted in a field with a history of red clover production or even alfalfa production early august plantings can prevent Sclerotinia crown and stem rot. For most of our forages late summer seeding need to be done by the 15th of September.

Some other items:

· USDA is offering pandemic assistance for timber harvesters and haulers also known as the PATHH program. This program with offer critical support to timber harvesters and hauls whose businesses lost a minimum of 10 percent of their gross revenue during the period of Jan. 1, 2020, and Dec. 1, 2020 Compared to Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 1, 2019. Call the local FSA office at (937) 544-2033 for more details.

· Sept. 14 - Adams County BQA/ Cattle Handling workshop will be held at the Adams County fairgrounds (Show Arena) 5:30 - 8 p.m. Contact the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339 to RSVP.

· Farm Science Review Tickets are available at the office, the event will be Sept. 21-23 in person.

From the field:

· Corn is looking good very little disease pressure some grey leaf spot on lower leaves.

· Tobacco topping is in full swing and cigar wrapper tobacco harvest has begun.

· Some frog eye is beginning to pop up in soybeans

· Water hemp and giant ragweed is emerging above soybeans canopy.

· Third cutting alfalfa has started

· Be on the look out for spotted lantern fly.

· Summer blight is showing up in orchardgrass.

