Dover Man Arrested on Felony Resisting Arrest, DUI, and Traffic Charges- Dover

Dover- Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Young of Dover on felony resisting arrest, DUI, and traffic charges after a traffic stop Saturday morning. On August 7, 2021, at approximately 1:34 p.m., two troopers were completing a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Route 13 North of Fast Landing Road. While the troopers were outside of their vehicle a 2006 Jeep Wrangler failed to change lanes and almost struck the troopers. The troopers were able to catch up to the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Valero located at 761 Main St., Dover. Upon contact, troopers immediately smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages and obvious signs of impairment. Subsequently, A DUI investigation ensued. Young became very argumentative, refused to comply with commands, and resisted arrest with force when he was taken into custody. No officers were injured during this incident.