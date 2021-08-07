Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware State

Dover Man Arrested on Felony Resisting Arrest, DUI, and Traffic Charges- Dover

townsquaredelaware.com
 2 days ago

Dover- Delaware State Police arrested 33-year-old Justin Young of Dover on felony resisting arrest, DUI, and traffic charges after a traffic stop Saturday morning. On August 7, 2021, at approximately 1:34 p.m., two troopers were completing a traffic stop on the right shoulder of Route 13 North of Fast Landing Road. While the troopers were outside of their vehicle a 2006 Jeep Wrangler failed to change lanes and almost struck the troopers. The troopers were able to catch up to the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Valero located at 761 Main St., Dover. Upon contact, troopers immediately smelled an odor of alcoholic beverages and obvious signs of impairment. Subsequently, A DUI investigation ensued. Young became very argumentative, refused to comply with commands, and resisted arrest with force when he was taken into custody. No officers were injured during this incident.

townsquaredelaware.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Dover, DE
Dover, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Odor#Jeep#The Delaware State Police#Traffic Charges Dover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy