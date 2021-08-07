Fall camp is here for the Rebels and we've got questions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. It could change in a matter of hours and ultimately doesn’t directly translate to anything as far as wins and losses in the regular season, but step back for a minute and marvel at the fact that the Browns - The Cleveland Browns - started training camp with zero players on the PUP list. Seriously. It’s fantastic. … To follow up on that thought, it doesn’t mean that all of those guys will be out there going 100% full bore every day. They’ll certainly manage their summer reps and workload, in a “load management” kind of way and we’ve already seen some of it in the first week. Nevertheless, the simple fact that everyone came to Berea healthy and ready to fire out of the gate is a marvelous change. … Is it wrong to tell the guy behind me on the plane, "Dude, she is WAY out of your league. It's not even close. You have zero shot. I have more of a shot than you. The dog in the cage in seat 15D has more of a shot than you. Now please stop hitting on her and shut up so I can get some sleep.” Asking for a friend. …