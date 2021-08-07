Cancel
Fall camp is here for the Rebels and we've got questions

By David Johnson
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs players report for fall camp today, we take a look at some questions Ole Miss hopes to find answers to prior to the Rebels' Sept. 6, season opener versus Louisville... It looked like it in the spring. The Rebels seemed to carry an impressive defensive performance in an Outback Bowl win over Indiana straight into spring practices. We saw energy, we saw swarming, and maybe most importantly, we saw plenty of new faces. Newcomers include Maryland linebacker transfer Chance Campbell, junior college defensive tackle signees Isaiah Iton and Jamond Gordon, Navy rover transfer Jake Springer, late-arriving Canadian defensive lineman Jaden Dicks and true freshmen such as defensive back Tysheem Johnson and defensive tackle Tywone Malone. Not all were here in the spring, but they are now. Add that to the fact that nine starters return from a year ago with each harboring hopes of major strides in the off-season. There are also some potential stars on this unit such as edge rusher Sam Williams, safety Otis Reese and linebacker Lakia Henry. It is also chocked full of veteran leadership with men like MoMo Sanogo and Jaylon Jones trumpeting the turnaround. D.J. Durkin has proven himself a capable coordinator and now he has had time to mold the clay. There are plenty of questions on defense, so this is our all-encompassing addressing of those concerns.

