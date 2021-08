The series is finely poised in the British and Irish Lions’ tour coming to a close on Saturday as they once again face South Africa.After Warren Gatland’s side secured victory first time out, a much feistier and combative affair saw the Springboks win the second Test - now it’s all on the line in the third.Attacking coach Gregor Townsend is looking for the Lions’ changes to make the difference in a more up-tempo performance, picking out scrum-half Ali Price as one to watch.British and Irish Lions vs South Africa LIVE: Latest score, updates and build-up to third Test in Cape...