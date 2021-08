As is the case with so many Canadian boys and girls, Aubrey Levy has spent a lot of time in arenas. And he’s done so often accompanied by his dad. “My father (Score Media and Gaming Inc. founder and CEO John Levy) and I lived in hockey rinks growing up, and we’ve played in leagues as adults,” the younger Levy, the company’s vice-president of marketing and content, said this week. “Almost every adult in Ontario and across Canada has been in a hockey facility at some point.”