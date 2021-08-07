Wedding Blues On “Bold And Beautiful!”

HOLLYWOOD—I must admit I did NOT see that twist coming on the CBS soap “The Bold and the Beautiful.” What am I referring to? The bomb that was dropped last week when Finn revealed to Steffy that he is adopted! I will admit I did NOT see that coming from a million miles away. We knew Jack and Li, Finn’s parents were coming to town, but the audience was not clued into that slight twist people. Jack comes across as an astute businessman, while Li is an accomplished doctor, which would immediately explain Finn’s career choice and focus on his work instead of love life.