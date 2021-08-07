Cancel
Get Off Social Media People

By Staff
thesfnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED STATES—Oh, social media how the times have changed before the invention of the internet where platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Tik Tok and so many others people conversed. We had times that we talked to people, we wrote letters, we engaged in conversation and we actually talked to people. That does not even seem to exist anymore because we are all glued to our phones and being immersed in social media focused on what everyone else is doing instead of focusing their energy on the here and now.

Animals

'People have never seen anything like this before'

A sound engineer who decided to set up a live stream camera in a bird box has said he finds it "bizarre" it has had more than 41 million views online. John Chadwick, from Loughborough in Leicestershire, bought the bird box during lockdown and set up the camera in March before a family of blue tits moved in.
Animals
The Hill

Activists outraged by viral videos of people eating live animals

Korean “mukbang” is when influencers post videos of themselves eating a large amount of food. Mukbang enables creators to profit from eating food. Some users are accused of animal cruelty due to eating raw marine animals, though it is accepted under YouTube and Facebook’s guidelines. On YouTube and Facebook, Korean...
Congress & Courts

Twitter Banned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Shared Misinformation

Twitter temporarily suspended Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene yesterday after she shared misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines. Greene will not be able to tweet for 12 hours due to Twitter’s policy against people who repeatedly share misinformation and the social media site has labeled two tweets from her as ‘misleading’ in recent days. Greene had also received another 12 hour suspension from Twitter earlier this year in January following a conspiracy-laden thread about the 2020 Georgia Senate elections. If Greene continues to share misinformation through her account she could be suspended from the site indefinitely.
Internet

She risked everything to expose Facebook. Now she’s telling her story.

The world first learned of Sophie Zhang in September 2020, when BuzzFeed News obtained and published highlights from an abridged version of her nearly 8,000-word exit memo from Facebook. Before she was fired, Zhang was officially employed as a low-level data scientist at the company. But she had become consumed...
Internet

Facebook's 'Disinformation Dozen' Are Flourishing Across Social Media

All except two of the 12 social media personalities dubbed the "disinformation dozen" are still active on at least one of the major platforms of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and boast a combined 6 million followers, Newsweek analysis has found. The dozen were named by the Center for Countering Digital...
Internet
Tom's Guide

How to make yourself anonymous on Facebook

Knowing how to make yourself anonymous on Facebook will help protect your privacy from strangers and annoying acquaintances while still letting you see what your friends are up to. For example, you could change the name that's displayed in your profile. You can also lock down your privacy settings to...
Congress & Courts

Senators grill Zuckerberg: Why did Facebook ban NYU researchers?

Three US lawmakers are demanding answers from Mark Zuckerberg on why Facebook disabled the accounts of researchers investigating ad targeting on the social media platform. Facebook said last Tuesday that it had shut down accounts, apps, pages, and platform access associated with the NYU Ad Observatory due to privacy violations.
Internet
The Independent

Facebook warned not to use ‘privacy as pretext’ to stop researchers finding misinformation

The US government has said that Facebook is invoking “privacy … as a pretext” after the social media giant blocked misinformation researchers’ access to data. Facebook has repeatedly come under criticism due to its decision not to fact-check political advertising, despite CEO Mark Zuckerberg telling congress that it does not “allow misinformation in our ads”.
Internet
Axios

Facebook's accountability bind

Facebook's leaders know they have to demonstrate accountability to the world, but they're determined to do so on their own terms and timetable. Why it matters: Since the 2018 Cambridge Analytica affair, Facebook has moved to provide more transparency and oversight, but its programs are limited, selective and slow, leaving journalists and scholars as the de facto whistleblowers for problems on its platform.
Education

Facebook Vs. NYU and Transparency

On August 3, 2021, Facebook, showed off its full 800-pound gorilla physique by attempting to crush the work of two New York University (NYU) researchers, Laura Edelson and Damon McCoy and their tool Ad Observer. Facebook said the project was scraping data in an unauthorized manner and violated the social media platform’s terms of service. Edelson took to Twitter to detail how her “Facebook account and the accounts of several people associated with the “Cybersecurity for Democracy” team at NYU” were suspended. The suspension effectively terminated their access to Facebook’s Ad Library and CrowdTangle, a public insights tool created by Facebook.
Internet

Facebook Wants Access to Your Encrypted Messages So It Can Show You More Ads

Facebook is working hard on technology that would allow it to use encrypted information as a part of its targeted advertising. That's according to reporting from The Information, which noted that Facebook has been hiring experts in homomorphic encryption. That technology is meant to allow data analysis on encrypted information...

