Transport Industry Careers Let You See The World

UNITED STATES—The transport industry is one of the few career choices, other than being a military officer, where you can expect to travel as much as you desire. Even if you rise to a management position, many jobs call for regular out-of-town stints at satellite offices in distant locations. For people who like the idea of building a solid career but don’t want to stay in one place while doing it, jobs in the transportation sector are a smart choice. Not only is the pay excellent and the work interesting, but loyalty and good performance pay off in terms of promotions and raises. Here are some of the positions in transportation that involve frequent travel.