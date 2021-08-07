O? No!Plurals can prove tricky

Conan Gray’s newest single about yearning for companionship without being interested in a relationship is something that can resonate with single people everywhere. Conan Gray recently released his latest single, “People Watching,” and let’s just say it’s found a home in the hearts of both single and taken people. The song is composed of lyrics worthy of being scripture and is well on its way to becoming an anthem for singles who do and don’t want to be in relationships. The people that are watching, referenced in the title, are observers, those who hold perspectives of their own. Each line is a piece of poetry describing moments that happen as well as highlighting the moments that don’t.