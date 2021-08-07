Cancel
Pets

There's an app for that under-the-weather cat

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Grumpy Cat was an internet celebrity for looking, well, grumpy. Is your tabby testy? A Canadian health technology company has created a way to find out right meow, er, now. Sylvester.ai has an app called Tably that uses cellphone cameras to determine whether feline friends are in pain. The app examines “ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension, and how whiskers change, to detect distress,” according to Yahoo! News. It uses the Feline Grimace Scale – a tool for pain assessment in cats.

