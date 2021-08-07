There's an app for that under-the-weather cat

Google's Live Transcribe is an app that listens to what's going on around it and translates in real-time any text it hears onto your phone screen. The app can also identify some common sounds such as animals, engines, and more. It's handy as an accessibility feature if you have trouble hearing, but can also be used as a transcription tool. You probably already have it on your Android phone, but it's not always visible in your app list. We'll show you how to find it, use it, and what the settings can do. Note: Live transcribe requires an internet connection to function.