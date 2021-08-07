Cancel
Animals

Thunk like a skunk

By Frank Hill
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Rusty, our dog, takes us for regular walks. My wife usually takes the morning shift. I get the evening shift. The walks often are in a patch of woods which, to my imagination, are like the Hundred Acre Wood in the Winnie the Pooh books. There probably are differences. Did Christopher Robin's woods have skunks and mosquitoes?

