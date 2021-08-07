Thunk like a skunk

Scottville area native Chloe Kimes, now living and working in Nashville, Tennessee, brought her band to Ludington State Park Wednesday night for the only local appearance on her week-long Michigan tour. Her performance drew the Friends of Ludington State Park summer series largest crowd so far in 2021 with more than 500 people attending. They heard a well-received set of mostly original songs by Kimes. Accompanying her were Sam Vaughese on guitar and Miles Burger on stand-up bass and at times harmonica. Kimes, a Mason County Central High School graduate, gave a shout-out to her high school and mixed in a few covers of artists Lester Flatts, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson. The encore of “Me and Bobby McGee” drew children out to dance. The series continues Saturday with Hicks with Picks, a self-described “Yooperbilly” cover band performing at 7 p.m. at the park’s amphitheater.
Comments / 0