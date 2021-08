It’s not even halfway through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but the storylines coming out of Japan have been shocking. Every morning, Americans wake up to another surprise victory — or a missed podium. While gold medals were expected for Carissa Moore in surfing and USA in 3×3 women’s basketball, victories for Keifer Lee in fencing and Anastasija Zolotic in taekwondo shone a spotlight on sports that barely find coverage in a normal Olympics. Not to mention that last-minute surge by Bobby Finke to win the gold in the 800-meter freestyle and break the American record — and Suni Lee’s gold...