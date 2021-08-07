Even When the End Comes, Swimming Will Always Be a Part of You. In our sport, exits come in waves. On the world stage, announcements of retirements are career-defining moments. After the Olympics, after World Championships, after NCAA meets. The world’s top athletes will finish out their careers on their terms, and their legacies will be sealed by the swimming world, with fans sending messages of congratulations. There may be a sense sadness as admirers realize they will never again watch their favorites, their role models, their prized champions again compete. These are the loud moments in our sport as the old step down to pave the way for whoever comes next.