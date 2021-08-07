City searching for redistricting committee members

MARSHFIELD – The city of Marshfield is looking for two residents, to serve along with three council representatives, on a redistricting committee. “The city is required by law to establish a redistricting committee as a follow up to the 2020 U.S. Census, which occurs every 10 years. The committee will be tasked to review 2020 Census data and recommend any appropriate adjustments to the city’s district/ward boundary lines,” a city release said.