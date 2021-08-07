Cancel
Don't blindly drink the Kool-Aid

Thomasville Times-Enterprise
 2 days ago

A pastor friend of mine commented after we were talking about revival, “what we need is a revival of truth.” He is absolutely right. The sobering thing is that many people, even in the church, do not have a love for or a desire for the truth. Situational ethics, relativism, compromise and deception have all but crowded out truth. Only God, in the person of Jesus Christ, represents truth in its most pure and absolute sense. He is called the Way, the Truth and the Life. Jesus is the way to truth which leads to life.

ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Religioninspiringtips.com

9 Incredible Signs God is Speaking to You

We all want to avoid mistakes because no one wants to be haunted by failures and others’ disappointments. However, humans as we are, it is impossible never to commit a mistake. Even the most intelligent people on earth have their shares of mistakes too. For this reason, devoted Christians draw...
Religionmorrowcountysentinel.com

Preacher’s Point: If I should die before the rapture

This week’s column is an open letter to the world, especially my grandchildren and all those that should live beyond my demise. I was born again in my mid-teens. Almost immediately, I began to hear of an event called “the rapture.” I fell in love with Biblical prophecy. The first passage I memorized was John 14:1-6, where Jesus informs us He is preparing mansions for us and is coming back to take us there.
ReligionBelief.Net

Stories They Don't Teach You in Sunday School

This is a story in scripture many believers aren’t familiar with. The second judge’s story plays out like a dramatic action movie with the wildest ending. To begin this story, we have to open up the Bible to the Old Testament. God selected a handful of judges to rule over Israel before the period when kings took charge. The morality of these judges began to degrade throughout the years of their reign. Samuel, the last Judge, was the only exception.
ReligionBelief.Net

What Does the Bible Say About Respect?

Respect is one of the most essential and fundamental principles of ethics. God’s Word calls us to love one another and treat others with respect. One of the Ten Commandments is to “love thy neighbor as thyself,” known as the ‘Golden Rule’ of ethics. This sacred verse from the book of Leviticus tells us to do unto others as you would have them do unto you.
ReligionWashington Times

America’s new religion: Fake Christianity

Earlier this month, the Western Journal reported that the “American Church Has Fallen: Shocking Poll Shows ‘Fake Christianity’ Has Supplanted the Biblical Worldview.”. Writing for the Journal, Rachel Bratton said this: “American Christianity has fallen. Thanks to cultural corrosion and a lack of biblical literacy, a new ‘fake Christianity’ is now being preached within the American church.”
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Kicked out of a funeral and Bible college cafeteria

To the best of my recollection, in all of my 51 years of life thus far the only places I have ever actually been kicked out of are a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria. Mind you, I do not recount these things for you with any anger. I actually do so with the laughter still rolling inside of me as I think on those things, as I am fairly certain that no one else in the entire history of mankind can truthfully claim to have been kicked out of both a funeral and a Bible college cafeteria.
Religiondiscipleship.org

Refusing to Speak is Refusing to Obey Jesus

Jesus wasn’t making a suggestion when He called His followers to make disciples of all nations. He was serious. In (Mark 16.15 NIV), He gave this command to His men: “Go into all the world and preach the Gospel to all creation.” Again in (Acts 1.8 NIV) Jesus declared, “you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The phrases “go … and preach” and “you will be my witnesses,” don’t sound like Jesus is unclear or half-hearted on this issue. He sounds like a king giving orders and that is exactly who He is.
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer to Remind Us God Works for Our Good

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”(Romans 8:28) This Scripture brings comfort, direction, and hope to Christians every day. Sadly, it’s also one of the most misquoted and misunderstood verses in the Bible.
ReligionThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Religious Viewpoint: Rapture

Greetings to all, and I pray you have had a good week and are rejoicing in the Lord and His goodness. I want to talk about a subject that many are indifferent to or some may even be ignorant of and that is the “Rapture” of the church. The word...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

What Does It Mean to Have Childlike Faith?

Cultivating the Kind of Faith That Leads to the Kingdom. One of Jesus’ most famous statements is this: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 18:3). What exactly does this mean?. To understand this, we need...
Religionarcamax.com

What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world?

Q: What makes a Christian different from anyone else in the world? – H.Q. A: One Christian might say he is different from his non-Christian friends because he belongs to a church. Another might reply that she is different because she knows she has been forgiven of her sins and is going to Heaven. Someone else might say Christians are different because of what they believe: that the Bible is the Word of God, Jesus was the divine Son of God who died for our sins. Still others might suggest that what makes Christians different is the way they live (although a cynic might respond that he doesn’t see anything different about the Christians he knows).
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Newspaper Once Published an Obituary for Common Sense

If you've been lamenting the loss of Common Sense, join the club. A newspaper decided to publish an obituary about it for everyone to see. How many times do we complain about how Common Sense seems to be lacking in modern life? Well, there is a good reason for that. Common Sense is officially dead, and its obituary was published in a newspaper for all to read about.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religiongodtube.com

A Prayer for the Filling of God’s Power and Love - Your Daily Prayer - August 4

“I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the saints, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge – that you may be filled to measure of all the fullness of God.” Ephesians 3:16-19.
Religiongraceorange.org

God's Truth for Trying Times - 8/3/21

We need God’s truth in trying times. Read the Scripture passage, think about what it is saying, then pray; by yourself or with your household. Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly (Col. 3:16). READ: James 1:21. Therefore put away all filthiness and rampant wickedness and receive with...

