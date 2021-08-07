Don't blindly drink the Kool-Aid
A pastor friend of mine commented after we were talking about revival, "what we need is a revival of truth." He is absolutely right. The sobering thing is that many people, even in the church, do not have a love for or a desire for the truth. Situational ethics, relativism, compromise and deception have all but crowded out truth. Only God, in the person of Jesus Christ, represents truth in its most pure and absolute sense. He is called the Way, the Truth and the Life. Jesus is the way to truth which leads to life.
