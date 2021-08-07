Sunbelt Expo Field Day now a virtual-only event

Officials with the Sunbelt Ag Expo have decided to make the 2021 Field Day, scheduled as an in-person event for Aug. 12, a virtual only experience. Special Photo: Sunbelt Ag Expo

MOULTRIE — As hard as organizers at the Sunbelt Ag Expo try to bring one of the South’s premier events back to normal, their efforts keep getting thwarted by a pandemic that shows no signs of loosening its grip any time soon.

Officials at the Expo first moved the day of the pre-Expo Field Day in deference to the virus and an overabundance of rain, and now Expo officials have decided to make the 2021 Field Day, scheduled as an in-person event for Thursday, a virtual only experience.

“While we have given every effort to host the event as an in-person experience, additional rain during the last couple of weeks, for a total of 16.84 inches since July 1, has forced us to move to a virtual Field Day opportunity,” Expo officials said in a news release.

Plot videos and descriptions will be released Thursday at 8 am. Visit sunbeltexpo.com/field-day for all of the details.

“Thank you for your patience as we adapt to ever-changing situations,” Expo officials said. “We look forward to seeing you at the Sunbelt Ag Expo, Oct. 17-19.”