How To Use OBS (Open Broadcaster Software)
Here's everything you need to know about using OBS, from connecting to your preferred streaming platform to adding a live webcam feed to your stream. When it comes to free broadcasting software, there’s only one contender: OBS, or Open Broadcaster Software. Though until 2018 the open-source app looked like it came straight from Windows 98, a UI update has provided a much-needed facelift. It also makes OBS easier to use, especially for those new to the world of livestreaming.www.yourchoiceway.com
Comments / 0