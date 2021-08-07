How To Use OBS (Open Broadcaster Software)

Historically, recovering deleted apps on your iPhone was a complicated process and sometimes meant having to buy the app again. Fortunately, those days are history, and Apple has seen to it that restoring deleted apps is something that iOS or iPadOS users can do easily. That’s true for both built-in apps as well as any of the almost two million apps in the App Store. If you ever want or need to restore an app, here’s how to do it in no time.