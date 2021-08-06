Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Private Sports Coaching

By Reporter-Herald.com
coloradobusinessprofiles.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate sports coaching is an excellent way to fast-track your development as a player. At Club Hitting, the zero-intimidation approach builds your foundation of baseball skills, from beginner to college athlete levels. Club Hitting puts the fun in fundamentals! Start with hitting, fielding, throwing—then work on pitching and catching training. As your skills grow, so does your confidence in your game—and many other life skills. Training programs are headed by Coach T, a 25-year veteran of coaching and playing baseball. You get custom training tailored to your needs. Affordable sliding-scale rates start at $40 per hour. Remember, every expert started as a beginner. Start here and reach for excellence! Call today to schedule your training session!

www.coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Loveland, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Life Skills#Private Sports Coaching#Club Hitting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Chris Cuomo's ratings among female viewers take a nosedive

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo 's viewership among women experienced a sharp decline last week in the wake of a New York State Attorney General's report that found his brother, the outgoing governor of New York, sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo hosts CNN's 8 p.m. hour, which averaged 453,000...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy