Giants’ rookie corner leaving big impression as he looks to steal roster spot

Cover picture for the articleWith several units struggling with injuries, one group has been standing out during practice for the New York Giants. The secondary, who have worked all off-season together to improve their chemistry and fundamentals, are dominating thus far in camp. Ranging from veterans to rookies, they’re working off one another and taking to coaching well.

