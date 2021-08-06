Cancel
Soccer

Joe Cator: Hull FC back-rower signs new two-year deal

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack-rower Joe Cator has signed a new two-year deal with boyhood club Hull FC, in a season in which he earned a call-up to the England Knights set-up. The 23-year-old joined the Airlie Birds for 2020 after a spell at Leigh and won the Young Player and Supporters' Young Player of the Year awards last year.

