272 new COVID-19 cases added in a week in Burke

The Grace Ridge Retirement Community is keeping an eye on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the community and making adjustments to keep residents and staff safe. The center, which had to operate in a lockdown status last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit Burke County, was just starting to get back to normal late this spring after vaccinating 99% of its residents, according to a previous News Herald article. Chris Romick, executive director of Grace Ridge, said the facility was one of the first continuing care retirement communities in the state to receive vaccine doses.