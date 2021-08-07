Cancel
272 new COVID-19 cases added in a week in Burke

By SHARON MCBRAYER Staff Writer
Morganton News Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurke County saw 272 new cases of COVID-19 in a week, with 27 of those cases added on Friday, and more people in intensive care. In a briefing on Friday, the Burke County Health Department reported a total of 11,023 cases, up from 10,751 cases on July 30. The health department reported 514 active cases Friday, up from 487 active cases on Thursday. Of the new cases reported this week, 53 were in children 0 to 19 years old since last Friday, according to health department officials.

