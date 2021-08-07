Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7

(Reuters) - The dean of New England Law Boston resigned on Wednesday after just eight months in the job. Scott Brown, a former Republican U.S. Senator for Massachusetts and former ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, told the school’s board of trustees he was stepping down immediately, saying that his vision for the school’s future differed from the board’s. In his resignation letter, obtained by The Boston Globe, Brown said he looks forward “to re-engaging in the political arena in support of candidates and causes who share my vision of re-building the Republican Party and moving our country beyond the partisan gridlock—goals that were incompatible with my role as the leader of a non-partisan academic institution.”