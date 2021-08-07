Letters to the Editor for Aug. 7
I am Eddie Cavazos, and I have known Ross Schumann over 13 years. I’ve had the pleasure to see Ross grow to be an outstanding Soldier and Leader. He set the example of what makes a great leader through his mentorship and guidance. During the time I have known Ross Schumann, he has been honest, trustworthy and is always willing to go above and beyond what is expected of him. He served honorably and was missed when he moved on in his endeavors.www.mrt.com
